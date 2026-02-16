PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Price Down 15% – Should You Sell?

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) shares fell 15% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.55 and last traded at GBX 8.93. 280,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,790% from the average session volume of 14,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50.

PHSC Trading Down 15.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £917,579.25, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.47.

PHSC (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (1.04) EPS for the quarter. PHSC had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 6.58%.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services. PHSC plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Aylesford, the United Kingdom.

