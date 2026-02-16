Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Up 25.2% in January

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,384 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 1,105 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,943 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,943 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ VLYPO opened at $25.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, operating through its primary subsidiary, Valley National Bank. The company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, lending products, and treasury management. Valley National Bancorp also offers mortgage origination, residential mortgage servicing, wealth management, insurance, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market companies.

In its commercial banking segment, Valley National Bancorp serves clients with business checking and savings accounts, commercial and industrial loans, equipment leasing and financing, and treasury management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.