WF Holding Limited (NASDAQ:WFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2026

WF Holding Limited (NASDAQ:WFFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 98,437 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the January 15th total of 64,336 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,285 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WF Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ WFF opened at $0.42 on Monday. WF has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $29.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WF in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About WF

W.F Holding Ltd. engages in the manufacture of fiberglass reinforced plastic and FRP products. It sells a range of FRP products, including filament wound and molded tanks, thermoplastic tanks, lining products, ducting and fitting products, air pollution control equipment, and custom-made products. The firm also offer delivery, installation and repair, maintenance services, and on-site consultation services. The company was founded on March 7, 2023 and is headquartered in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

