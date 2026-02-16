Short Interest in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Declines By 16.6%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,036,211 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 2,441,031 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,051,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,051,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of VistaGen Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 83,857 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 250,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 54,556 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $0.95.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $0.51 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.33.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of next-generation medicines for central nervous system disorders. Incorporated in Delaware in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, VistaGen applies advanced human pluripotent stem cell technologies to accelerate drug candidate validation and optimization. The company’s core focus is on addressing unmet medical needs in major depressive disorder, neuropathic pain and dermatological conditions.

The company’s lead candidate, AV-101, is an oral prodrug designed to modulate glutamatergic neurotransmission via the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor pathway, with clinical programs targeting major depressive disorder and neuropathic pain.

