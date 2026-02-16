SMART Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 154.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 2,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $50,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/independent bullish notes reiterate BUY at discounted levels, arguing valuation and long-term growth justify owning DASH ahead of earnings. Read More.

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.59, for a total value of $3,068,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,838,256.70. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $218,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 208,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,837,757.68. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 604,135 shares of company stock valued at $124,509,080. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $160.34 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DoorDash from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.24.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

