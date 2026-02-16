Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 10,088 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.04.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $369.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $385.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.47 and a 200 day moving average of $313.77. The company has a market cap of $198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.84%.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

