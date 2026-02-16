Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Cuts Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT trimmed its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,885,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,464,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter valued at $3,846,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CocaCola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,281,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,170,000 after acquiring an additional 285,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,328,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,557,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.4%

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $78.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $338.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

