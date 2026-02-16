M&G PLC Has $74.54 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

M&G PLC trimmed its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,745 shares during the period. M&G PLC owned 0.13% of Sempra Energy worth $74,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,725,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,813,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396,652 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 361,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,525,000 after buying an additional 108,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,428,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $94.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $45,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,988.80. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 7,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $698,081.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,731.20. This trade represents a 15.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,605 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

