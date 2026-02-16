M&G PLC Has $40.11 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

M&G PLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,617 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,029,950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,168,000 after acquiring an additional 791,077 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,434,000 after acquiring an additional 736,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,705,043,000 after acquiring an additional 610,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $316,913,000 after acquiring an additional 583,275 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $263.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.89 and a 200-day moving average of $334.66. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.10 and a fifty-two week high of $464.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.16.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

