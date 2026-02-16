State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 5,873 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $33,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 11,417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,668,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,716,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,934,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,783 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 448.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 826,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after purchasing an additional 675,768 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,472,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,734,000 after buying an additional 576,674 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,726,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,765,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $128.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.82. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.51 and a twelve month high of $130.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.19.

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

