Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 712 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 482 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alps Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alps Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS APELY opened at $27.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.35. Alps Electric has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.56. Alps Electric had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alps Electric will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY), a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

