Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Update

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,128,525 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the January 15th total of 667,661 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 802,003 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOXR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vox Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vox Royalty in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Stock Up 4.1%

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vox Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,997,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXR opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. Vox Royalty has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $363.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. is a mining royalty and streaming company that acquires interest in precious and base metal projects around the world. By investing in royalty and metal stream agreements, the company provides non-dilutive financing to exploration and mining operators in exchange for a percentage of production revenue or metal offtake. This model allows Vox Royalty to build a steady cash-flow profile without the operational risks and capital expenditures associated with direct mine ownership.

Since its founding in 2018 and subsequent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, Vox Royalty has assembled a diversified portfolio of royalty and stream interests covering gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel and other battery metals.

