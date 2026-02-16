LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LCI Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $147.00 target price on LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Stock Up 1.7%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

NYSE LCII opened at $157.38 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $72.31 and a 52 week high of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Focused Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.