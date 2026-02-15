Short Interest in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expands By 34.1%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,996,888 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the January 15th total of 7,455,438 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,779,480 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,779,480 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $82.97. 4,068,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,403. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $66.63.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting International Flavors & Fragrances

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $100 and kept an “overweight” rating — the largest PT bump cited (roughly 20% upside), providing a strong buy-side catalyst. Wells Fargo PT Raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $100 and kept an “overweight” rating — the largest PT bump cited (roughly 20% upside), providing a strong buy-side catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup boosted its PT to $95 and reiterated a “buy” rating, another near-term bullish endorsement that supports upward momentum. Citigroup PT Raise

Citigroup boosted its PT to $95 and reiterated a “buy” rating, another near-term bullish endorsement that supports upward momentum. Positive Sentiment: Barclays lifted its price target to $91 and maintained an “overweight” call, adding further analyst support. Barclays PT Raise

Barclays lifted its price target to $91 and maintained an “overweight” call, adding further analyst support. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer upgraded IFF from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $97 target, signaling increased confidence in the turnaround story. Oppenheimer Upgrade

Oppenheimer upgraded IFF from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $97 target, signaling increased confidence in the turnaround story. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its PT to $85 and kept an “outperform” view, adding to the cluster of buy-side revisions. Mizuho PT Raise

Mizuho raised its PT to $85 and kept an “outperform” view, adding to the cluster of buy-side revisions. Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas trimmed its PT slightly to $88 (from $89) but still rates the shares “outperform” — a modest calibration rather than a reversal of conviction. BNP Paribas PT Adjust

BNP Paribas trimmed its PT slightly to $88 (from $89) but still rates the shares “outperform” — a modest calibration rather than a reversal of conviction. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: revenue of $2.59B beat estimates modestly but was down ~6.6% Y/Y and EPS of $0.80 missed consensus (~$0.85). Profitability contracted versus prior year, which creates near-term performance risk. Q4 Earnings Release

Q4 results were mixed: revenue of $2.59B beat estimates modestly but was down ~6.6% Y/Y and EPS of $0.80 missed consensus (~$0.85). Profitability contracted versus prior year, which creates near-term performance risk. Negative Sentiment: Third-party summaries highlight sharper profitability declines (net income and operating profit down materially) and other mixed cash-flow metrics — these details amplify downside risk if execution or margins don’t recover. Quiver Quant Coverage

Third-party summaries highlight sharper profitability declines (net income and operating profit down materially) and other mixed cash-flow metrics — these details amplify downside risk if execution or margins don’t recover. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance was set at roughly $10.5B–$10.8B vs. a ~$10.7B consensus — the midpoint is in line but the range keeps guidance slightly uncertain; EPS guidance was unclear in the release, increasing ambiguity. Investor Presentation / Press Release

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Here are the key news stories impacting International Flavors & Fragrances this week:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 896.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 200.0% in the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.30 to $77.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.