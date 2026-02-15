Head to Head Comparison: Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) versus Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Barings Participation Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 75.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Barings Participation Investors and Westwood Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings Participation Investors 0 0 0 0 0.00 Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

56.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Barings Participation Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Barings Participation Investors and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Participation Investors N/A N/A N/A Westwood Holdings Group 7.58% 8.74% 7.35%

Risk and Volatility

Barings Participation Investors has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barings Participation Investors and Westwood Holdings Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Participation Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westwood Holdings Group $96.24 million 1.75 $2.21 million $0.79 22.71

Westwood Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than Barings Participation Investors.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats Barings Participation Investors on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings Participation Investors

(Get Free Report)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers. The fund also seeks to invest in warrants, conversion rights, or other equity related instruments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard and Poor's Industrials Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Lehman Brothers U.S. High Yield Index, and Lehman Brothers Intermediate U.S. Credit Index. The fund was formerly known as Babson Capital Participation Investors. Barings Participation Investors was formed on April 7, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.