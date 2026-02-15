iShares FinTech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BPAY) Short Interest Up 34.6% in January

iShares FinTech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,438 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 15th total of 9,243 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares FinTech Active ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares FinTech Active ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares FinTech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BPAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.76% of iShares FinTech Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares FinTech Active ETF alerts:

iShares FinTech Active ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA BPAY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $23.53. 317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031. The company has a market cap of $8.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.30. iShares FinTech Active ETF has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

About iShares FinTech Active ETF

The BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF (BPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies involved in innovative technologies used and applied in financial services. BPAY was launched on Aug 16, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares FinTech Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares FinTech Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.