Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Insider Trevor Wagil Sells 14,500 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) insider Trevor Wagil sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.96, for a total transaction of C$724,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$738,358.84. This represents a 49.52% decrease in their position.

Trevor Wagil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 24th, Trevor Wagil sold 2,469 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.19, for a total transaction of C$111,574.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.96 on Friday, hitting C$55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.43. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$34.92 and a one year high of C$55.50. The stock has a market cap of C$115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 21.25%.The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.833989 earnings per share for the current year.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Gerdes Energy Research lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.40.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

