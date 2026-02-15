VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Short Interest Update

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 532,259 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the January 15th total of 227,704 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,545 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 175,545 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,100,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,610,000 after buying an additional 324,339 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 644,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 29,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 137,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,635. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

