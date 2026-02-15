GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:DRUP) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:DRUP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 996 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 1,413 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF Stock Up 1.1%

DRUP traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.21. 2,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.12. GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000.

About GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF

The GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (DRUP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a free-float market-cap weighted index of US large-cap companies that are deemed to be at the forefront of disruption and technological advancement. DRUP was launched on Oct 7, 2019 and is issued by GraniteShares.

