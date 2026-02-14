Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.37. Zoned Properties shares last traded at $0.3745, with a volume of 3,580 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

Zoned Properties, Inc, a property investment company, focuses on acquiring real estate properties within the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. It operates through two segments: Property Investment Portfolio and Real Estate Services. The Property Investment Portfolio segment engages in the operations, leasing, and management of commercial properties. The Real Estate Services segment provides advisory, brokerage, and technology services related to commercial properties. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

