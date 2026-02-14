Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Core Molding Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and traded as high as $20.01. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 20,696 shares traded.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 3.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 235,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. 22NW LP boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 16.5% in the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 222,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered composite and polymer solutions for a wide array of industrial applications. The company’s core business includes the design, tooling and high-volume production of fiberglass-reinforced plastics, advanced polyurethane systems, structural composites and specialty coatings. Its products find use in commercial vehicles, off-highway equipment, defense, power sports, recreation and industrial markets.

Core Molding offers end-to-end services ranging from digital design and prototyping to mold fabrication, process development and full-scale manufacturing.

