Short Interest in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Declines By 49.0%

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 188,054 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 368,936 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.67. The company had a trading volume of 484,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,602. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

