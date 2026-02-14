Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,798 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the January 15th total of 9,086 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,496 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,496 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,015,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 248.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 67,405 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 180.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DB Energy Fund alerts:

Invesco DB Energy Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.11. 13,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,997. Invesco DB Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

Invesco DB Energy Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas. The Index is intended to reflect the performance of the energy sector. The Fund is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.