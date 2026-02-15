Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Insider Sells C$186,000.00 in Stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) insider Jose Carlos Rodriguez Moreno sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,381,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,536,750.40. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Jose Carlos Rodriguez Moreno also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

On Monday, February 2nd, Jose Carlos Rodriguez Moreno sold 10,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$124,000.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

ASM stock traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.82. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.11. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14 and a beta of 3.31.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( TSE:ASM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$29.30 million for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 6.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.0949153 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the exploration, extraction, and processing of silver, gold, and copper. The company generates most of its revenues through the sale of Copper produced from its mines. Its project portfolio includes Avino; San Gonzalo; Oxide Tailings; Bralorne Gold and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.