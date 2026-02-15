Insider Buying: Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Insider Acquires 159,500 Shares of Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) insider Rick Low acquired 159,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$14,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 6,637,700 shares in the company, valued at C$597,393. This represents a 2.46% increase in their position.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:BHS remained flat at C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 214,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,534. The stock has a market cap of C$36.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.92. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon. It also entered into an option agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine project located in British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Kent Exploration Inc and changed its name to Bayhorse Silver Inc in December 2013.

