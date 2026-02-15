Koala (OTCMKTS:KARE) vs. Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Financial Contrast

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) and Koala (OTCMKTS:KARE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Interparfums has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koala has a beta of 23.59, meaning that its share price is 2,259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Interparfums and Koala”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interparfums $1.46 billion 2.24 $164.36 million $5.11 20.01 Koala N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interparfums has higher revenue and earnings than Koala.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Interparfums and Koala, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interparfums 0 3 5 1 2.78 Koala 0 0 0 0 0.00

Interparfums presently has a consensus target price of $119.14, suggesting a potential upside of 16.53%. Given Interparfums’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interparfums is more favorable than Koala.

Profitability

This table compares Interparfums and Koala’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interparfums 11.24% 16.31% 11.22% Koala N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Interparfums shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Interparfums shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Koala shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Interparfums beats Koala on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interparfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Emanual Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, Ungaro, and Roberto Cavalli brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Dunhill, Lacoste names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, duty free shops, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Koala

Koala Corporation, doing business as Tech World, Inc., a technology company, offers technical services in the areas of security administration, architecture and paradigms, access management system and processes, applications development, operations, data encryption, telecommunications, network and WAN, business continuity planning, crime law, and investigation and ethics. It also provides alternative energy sources for commercial offices and residential houses, and retirement homes; secure and phone encryption communication services; cellular and wireless data services; and staff augmentation and forensic recovery services, as well as writes applications for mobile phones. In addition, the company offers products for the government market that include thermal imaging cameras, secure communication systems, cellular and satellite phones, ERP and CRM software, and RFID and tracking equipment; and the fuel industry, such as car and truck HHO systems, fuel additives, water-engine heating and home cooking systems, and acetylene replacements. Further, it provides products for the television (TV) market, including 2-D to 3-D conversion boxes, cable TV networks, Internet over cable systems, and satellite TV and data systems; and the telecom market, such as calling cards, direct VOIP systems, WI-max and mobile banking systems, network management products, and unified communication systems, as well as for green-energy and bank markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vienna, Virginia.

