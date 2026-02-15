Mako Mining (CVE:MKO) Insider Sells C$81,779.86 in Stock

Mako Mining (CVE:MKO – Get Free Report) insider Paolo Durand sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.54, for a total value of C$81,779.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$263,500. The trade was a 23.69% decrease in their position.

Paolo Durand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 28th, Paolo Durand sold 15,000 shares of Mako Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total transaction of C$153,300.00.

Mako Mining Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of MKO traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.15. 148,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,721. The stock has a market cap of C$883.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.68. Mako Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.70 and a twelve month high of C$10.84.

Mako Mining Company Profile

