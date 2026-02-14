Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Short Interest Up 129.8% in January

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 262,521 shares, an increase of 129.8% from the January 15th total of 114,253 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 601,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 601,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of CGSD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,866. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years. CGSD was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
