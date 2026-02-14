Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Short Interest Up 129.8% in January

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 262,521 shares, an increase of 129.8% from the January 15th total of 114,253 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 601,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 601,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CGSD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,866. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGSD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 78,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years. CGSD was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

