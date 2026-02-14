Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and traded as high as $32.80. Community Bancorp. shares last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 9,541 shares.

Community Bancorp. Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $178.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Bancorp. had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.67%.The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Caldwell acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,470. This trade represents a 10.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wayne Lamberton bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $62,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,142.35. This trade represents a 30.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $109,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

