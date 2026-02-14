John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and traded as low as $11.65. John Hancock Income Securities Trust shares last traded at $11.7090, with a volume of 5,328 shares traded.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a $0.1831 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE: JHS) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while preserving capital. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange since its launch in the late 1970s, the trust offers investors access to a broad portfolio of fixed-income securities under a professional management structure.
The fund’s primary investment activities include purchasing U.S. government and agency obligations, investment-grade corporate debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, preferred stocks, and selected foreign debt instruments.
