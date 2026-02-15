Nanovibronix (FEED) and Its Peers Critical Review

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nanovibronix to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nanovibronix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24% Nanovibronix Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nanovibronix and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nanovibronix $2.56 million -$3.70 million -0.07 Nanovibronix Competitors $57.98 million -$32.15 million 4.18

Analyst Recommendations

Nanovibronix’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nanovibronix. Nanovibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nanovibronix and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nanovibronix Competitors 77 76 156 6 2.29

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 51.09%. Given Nanovibronix’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nanovibronix has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanovibronix’s competitors have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nanovibronix competitors beat Nanovibronix on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nanovibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

