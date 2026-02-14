Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 603,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 273,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CJR.B. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$0.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$7.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,490.58% and a negative net margin of 51.98%.The firm had revenue of C$267.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 earnings per share for the current year.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.

