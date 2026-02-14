Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bion Environmental Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.3099. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 57,457 shares trading hands.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Down 6.7%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02).

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc is a U.S.‐based environmental technology company that develops and licenses proprietary systems to convert solid waste into energy and reusable materials. The company’s core offering revolves around its patented Bion-Structured Catalyst (BSC), a specialized catalytic process designed to break down a diverse range of feedstocks, including municipal solid waste, plastics, tires, rubber, and biomass. By integrating this technology into modular processing platforms, Bion provides a turnkey solution for organizations seeking to reduce landfill dependency and recover value from waste streams.

Utilizing an advanced thermochemical conversion process, Bion’s BSC technology transforms waste into clean synthesis gas (syngas), bio-oil and char.

