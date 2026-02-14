Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.40 and traded as high as C$24.48. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$24.48, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Transcontinental Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.99.

Transcontinental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc, operating as TC Transcontinental, is a Montreal-based packaging, commercial printing and specialty media company. The company was established in 1976 as a direct marketing company, and later expanded into newspaper printing, and eventually publishing of newspapers and magazines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.