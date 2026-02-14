Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.86 and traded as high as C$16.50. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$16.15, with a volume of 52,049 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$541.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians. The business activity of the group primarily functions through Canada.

