Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.86 and traded as high as C$16.50. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$16.15, with a volume of 52,049 shares changing hands.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.00.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians. The business activity of the group primarily functions through Canada.
