Short Interest in FBS Global Limited (NASDAQ:FBGL) Declines By 51.2%

FBS Global Limited (NASDAQ:FBGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 109,863 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 225,354 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,812,268 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBGL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FBS Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FBS Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FBS Global currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

FBS Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBGL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. 1,510,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,949. FBS Global has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of FBS Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FBS Global by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FBS Global in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FBS Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

FBS Global Company Profile

The predecessor of our principal operating company was incorporated on March 9, 1996 in Singapore under the name Finebuild Systems Pte Ltd. Pursuant to a restructuring that took effect on August 2, 2022, FBS Global Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Success Elite Developments Limited, a company incorporated in BVI, became the ultimate holding company of our current principal operating subsidiary referred to herein as FBS SG. From its beginning as a construction company since 1996, FBS SG has developed into a premier integrated engineering company that provides a full suite of construction and engineering services.

