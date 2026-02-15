ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,079 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the January 15th total of 12,817 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 37,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

IDOG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 75,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,569. The stock has a market cap of $481.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $27.97 and a 52-week high of $42.52.

Get ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the period.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.