Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) and Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Critical Comparison

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) and Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nayax and Pax Global Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nayax 6.49% 6.51% 2.17% Pax Global Tech N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Nayax shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nayax $369.94 million 5.45 -$5.63 million $0.64 88.83 Pax Global Tech $774.67 million 0.84 $91.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nayax and Pax Global Tech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pax Global Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Nayax.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nayax and Pax Global Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nayax 1 3 3 0 2.29 Pax Global Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nayax presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.81%. Given Nayax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nayax is more favorable than Pax Global Tech.

Volatility & Risk

Nayax has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pax Global Tech has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nayax beats Pax Global Tech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses. It provides electric vehicle charging stations; VPOS Touch, a credit card reader cashless payment device; VPOS Fusion, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; NOVA 156, an electronic cash register; DOT, a smart QR and barcode reader; UNO Plus and UNO 8, which are EMV and FeliCa contactless readers; EMV SOM, a PCI-PTS ready contactless EMV reader module; Nova Market, a cashless micro market and self-checkout solution; NOVA 55, an a handheld smart point of sale (POS) device; NOVA 45, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS; and Retail One, a universal retail solution that integrates directly with SAP. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. It serves various verticals, including vending machines, coffee machines, unattended checkout counters, self-service kiosks, ticketing machines, car wash stations, gaming machines, amusement rides, laundromats, and EV charging stations. Nayax Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Pax Global Tech

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS. The company also develops MAXSTORE, a cloud-based Software as a Service platform that provides one-stop terminal management and valu-added services; paxRhino, a key injection service; and CyberLab, a payment application cloud test platform that provides professional one-stop online debugging and testing service. In addition, it offers payment solutions services, and maintenance and installation services. PAX Global Technology Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

