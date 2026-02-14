Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Trading Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Harbour Energy has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PMOIF

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Harbour Energy Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc is a British oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in London. It was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Noble Group’s energy division and is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker: HBR) with an over-the-counter quotation in the United States (OTCMKTS: PMOIF). Since its inception, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions, including the purchase of BP’s North Sea assets in 2017 and the merger with Chrysaor Energy in 2021, positioning it among the largest independent hydrocarbon producers in the UK.

The company’s core operations encompass upstream activities across the hydrocarbon value chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.