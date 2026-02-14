Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) Shares Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $59.6874. 27,912 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8,789% from the average session volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.6431.
Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Trading Up 1.2%
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.
