Short Interest in iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRH) Declines By 56.6%

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,935 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the January 15th total of 4,457 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,802 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company's stock are sold short.
iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF Price Performance
iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. 4,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872. The company has a market cap of $7.47 million, a PE ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 0.28. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98.
About iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF
