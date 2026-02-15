Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Drops By 55.2%

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,174 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the January 15th total of 18,254 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,144 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,144 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of GVIP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.21. 9,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,600. The company has a market cap of $455.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.06. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $100.33 and a 12-month high of $163.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.92.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1,226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 33,892 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,830,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,696,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

