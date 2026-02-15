VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Short Interest Down 37.0% in January

VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 70,345 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the January 15th total of 111,577 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,314 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 198,314 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Real Assets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAAX. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Real Assets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get VanEck Real Assets ETF alerts:

VanEck Real Assets ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA RAAX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 234,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03. VanEck Real Assets ETF has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.65.

VanEck Real Assets ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents. RAAX was launched on Apr 9, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Real Assets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Real Assets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.