Nexus Uranium (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Trading 1.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.4880 and last traded at $1.4880. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Nexus Uranium Stock Down 2.5%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.

Get Nexus Uranium alerts:

Nexus Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Uranium Inc (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) is a junior mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium projects in Canada’s Athabasca Basin. The Athabasca Basin is renowned for hosting some of the highest‐grade uranium deposits in the world, and Nexus Uranium seeks to leverage modern exploration techniques to unlock value in this prolific district.

The company’s project portfolio comprises several early‐stage to advanced‐stage uranium targets situated along major structural corridors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.