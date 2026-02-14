Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.55 and traded as high as $56.73. Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $55.9850, with a volume of 343,281 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $706.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.52 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,100. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,800,000 after buying an additional 51,624 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 65.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 346,039 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 789,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,911,000 after acquiring an additional 122,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,658,000 after acquiring an additional 379,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 26.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 642,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 132,487 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier’s operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.