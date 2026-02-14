Short Interest in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Increases By 81.1%

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,128,191 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the January 15th total of 1,174,896 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,824,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,824,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Positive Sentiment: U.S. CPI provided significant support to precious metals, helping silver recover after recent weakness — a macro catalyst likely helping SIVR. Article Title

U.S. CPI provided significant support to precious metals, helping silver recover after recent weakness — a macro catalyst likely helping SIVR. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary shows price gains for gold and silver ahead of U.S. CPI, indicating short‑term buying interest into the data — supportive for silver ETFs like SIVR. Article Title

Market commentary shows price gains for gold and silver ahead of U.S. CPI, indicating short‑term buying interest into the data — supportive for silver ETFs like SIVR. Positive Sentiment: Physical silver inventories have plunged, signaling tightness in the physical market and upward price pressure that benefits bullion-backed ETFs. Article Title

Physical silver inventories have plunged, signaling tightness in the physical market and upward price pressure that benefits bullion-backed ETFs. Positive Sentiment: A former bullion‑bank executive said the recent ~10.5% silver drop was structural liquidation rather than manipulation — an interpretation that may reduce regulatory/manipulation fears and support a technical rebound. Article Title

A former bullion‑bank executive said the recent ~10.5% silver drop was structural liquidation rather than manipulation — an interpretation that may reduce regulatory/manipulation fears and support a technical rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Silver price forecasts show the metal stabilizing after recent plunges but still testing key resistance levels — technical outlook is mixed and dependent on macro flows. Article Title

Silver price forecasts show the metal stabilizing after recent plunges but still testing key resistance levels — technical outlook is mixed and dependent on macro flows. Neutral Sentiment: Modest price pressure from a broader uptick in risk appetite is placing offsetting forces on safe‑haven metals; this could limit a sustained rally in SIVR. Article Title

Modest price pressure from a broader uptick in risk appetite is placing offsetting forces on safe‑haven metals; this could limit a sustained rally in SIVR. Negative Sentiment: Recent rapid sell‑offs (including single‑day drops of ~9–10%) highlight elevated volatility and forced liquidations — a key risk that could quickly reverse gains in SIVR. Article Title

Recent rapid sell‑offs (including single‑day drops of ~9–10%) highlight elevated volatility and forced liquidations — a key risk that could quickly reverse gains in SIVR. Negative Sentiment: Coverage documents abrupt, unexplained sell‑offs in gold and silver earlier this week — continued headline volatility could pressure SIVR if selling resumes. Article Title

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

SIVR traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,109,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $115.26.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

