Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BGMS) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.9809. 36,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 176,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9903.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BGMS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.45.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing small-molecule therapies that target the cell cycle and related regulatory pathways for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on kinase and cell-cycle inhibitors designed to disrupt tumor growth and induce cancer cell death. Cyclacel advances programs through preclinical development and clinical trials with the aim of delivering new therapeutic options for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Key activities at Cyclacel include in-house drug discovery, translational research, and the clinical development of lead candidate molecules.

