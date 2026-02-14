VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $175.06 and traded as high as $215.00. VSE shares last traded at $202.89, with a volume of 449,474 shares traded.

VSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $222.00 price objective on VSE in a research report on Friday, January 9th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on VSE from $208.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on VSE from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VSE from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 946.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company’s solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE’s core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

