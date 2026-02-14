Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 100.0%

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Anthera Pharmaceuticals, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ANTH, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for patients suffering from serious and rare inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on both biologic and small-molecule approaches designed to modulate key pathways in immune system dysfunction. Anthera’s strategy includes advancing lead candidates through late-stage clinical trials while exploring additional indications for its pipeline assets.

The company’s most advanced asset, blisibimod, is a selective antagonist of B-cell activating factor (BAFF) that has been evaluated in clinical studies for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

