Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Anthera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 100.0%
Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
The company’s most advanced asset, blisibimod, is a selective antagonist of B-cell activating factor (BAFF) that has been evaluated in clinical studies for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).
