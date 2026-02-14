Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Drops By 57.7%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 302,521 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 715,160 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,144,929 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,144,929 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPLB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,731,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,017. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%.
Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Stories
