Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Drops By 57.7%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 302,521 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 715,160 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,144,929 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company's stock are short sold.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,731,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,017. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 373.4% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

